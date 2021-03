FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Uniper boss Andreas Schierenbeck and finance chief Sascha Bibert are leaving the German utility with immediate effect, the company said.

Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Dieter Maubach is replacing Schierenbeck as chief executive, Uniper said.

Sources earlier told Reuters that Schierenbeck might not get a contract extension and could be replaced by Maubach. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)