Fortum tightens grip on Uniper in leadership shakeout

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Finland’s Fortum moved closer to full control over Uniper, filling top leadership positions at the German utility following the sudden resignation of its CEO and finance chief.

FILE PHOTO: Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of German energy utility company Uniper SE, attends a news conference in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Uniper Chief Executive Andreas Schierenbeck, who joined the firm in 2019, has been replaced by Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Uniper said late on Monday, confirming what sources told Reuters earlier.

Fortum boss Markus Rauramo is taking over as Uniper’s Supervisory Board Chairman.

Fortum, Finland’s largest utility, has for years tried to take over Uniper but ran into resistance from the German group over concerns it might be broken up. It has disclosed a 75% stake in Uniper.

Both groups seemed to come closer in December, outlining synergies and areas of cooperation, but Fortum on Monday signalled things were not moving fast enough and that more benefits could be realised faster through deeper integration.

“While we have been making some progress with Uniper, I believe we can and need to do more to deliver both the agreed and additional cooperation benefits and to create value for both companies and the whole Group,” Rauramo said.

Analysts at Bernstein said it was likely that there had been serious disagreement between Uniper and Fortum, adding potential areas of contention include the possible divestment of businesses such as Russia or Uniper’s gas mid-stream division.

Uniper’s Chief Financial Officer Sascha Bibert will be replaced by Fortum executive Tiina Tuomela.

Spun off from E.ON in 2016, Uniper quickly caught the attention of Fortum, which was described as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” by former Uniper boss Klaus Schaefer.

Fortum said there was no change to its pledge of avoiding a domination agreement or squeeze out with regard to Uniper until the end of 2021, adding no decision had been taken for the time thereafter.