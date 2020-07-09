Uniper says it could consider earlier closure date for Datteln 4 plant

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper could consider closing its new hard coal-fired plant Datteln 4 earlier than the official exit date of 2038 if conditions for the company are right at the time, chief executive Andreas Schierenbeck told reporters.

The government recently passed a coal exit bill, under which closures currently due to take place by 2038 at the latest will be monitored and possibly revised in 2026, 2029 and 2032 if the country decarbonises its industries earlier.

Uniper is majority-owned by Finland’s Fortum, whose focus is on power generation from fossil-free sources.