REFILE-Uniper says Elliott could push for personnel changes at group

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday)

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper on Wednesday said it had been notified by its second-largest shareholder Elliott that it would be aiming to implement strategic objectives, including potentially removing key personnel.

Elliott owns 17.84 percent in Uniper, which top shareholder Fortum cannot take over completely due to a water-testing license its Russian unit Unipro operates. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Thomas Seythal and David Evans)