September 14, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Uniper hires Rothschild to explore sale of French unit - source

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper has mandated investment bank Rothschild to explore a sale of its French assets, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Uniper last month said it would have to review its business in France if a planned shutdown of coal-fired power plants is implemented.

A spokesman for Uniper said that the French assets were subject to a strategic review. Rothschild was not immediately available for comment.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung earlier reported that Uniper had mandated Rothschild to explore the French sale. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz Editing by Douglas Busvine)

