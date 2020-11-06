Uniper reviews Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal on market uncertainty

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper on Friday said it would review plans for a liquefied natural gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven, citing reluctance by market players to make binding bookings for import capacities.

LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven GmbH (LTeW) is a unit of Uniper.

“Numerous market players took part in the procedure and expressed general interest, but not enough of them have made their booking intentions binding,” Uniper said in a statement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)