Uniper reviews Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal on market uncertainty

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE on Friday said it would review plans for a liquefied natural gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven, citing reluctance by market players to make binding bookings for import capacities.

“Numerous market players took part in the procedure and expressed general interest, but not enough of them have made their booking intentions binding,” Uniper said in a statement.

New options for LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven GmbH (LTeW), a wholly owned unit of Uniper, include using it as an import port for environmentally friendly gas. Importing hydrogen would also be a possibility in the long-term, Uniper said.

The Wilhelmshaven project is one of three proposed LNG terminals in Germany and aimed at diversifying the energy supply of Europe’s largest economy.

Rivals include the RWE-backed RWEG.DE German LNG Terminal in Brunsbuettel, a joint venture of Dutch gas network operator Gasunie [GSUNI.UL], German tank storage provider Oiltanking GmbH, and Dutch storage company Vopak LNG Holding VOPA.AS.

Under the original plans, Wilhemshaven is intended to be a Floating Regasification and Storage Unit, which would have a capacity of around 10 billion cubic metres a year, or 7.3 million tonnes a year.