Uniper agrees LNG bookings at Wilhelmshaven with ExxonMobil

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper on Friday said it entered into a preliminary contract for the long-term booking of a substantial share of regasification capacity at a terminal yet to be built at Wilhelmshaven for receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Discussions about LNG have flared up recently as the German government wants to diversify away from pipeline gas arriving from Russia, Norway and the Netherlands. Suppliers, most notably Qatar and the United States, have expressed interest.

The 10 billion cubic metres facility, a floating storage and regasification (FSRU) unit, could go into operation in second half of 2022.