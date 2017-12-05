Uniper says Elliott's Paul Singer amasses 5.32 pct stake

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper said on Tuesday that Paul Singer, founder of activist investment group Elliott Management, had acquired a stake of 5.32 percent in the company.

The holding comprised a voting equity stake of 2.39 percent, with a further 2.93 percent held through unspecified instruments, Uniper said in a regulatory filing.

Separately E.ON confirmed that it would make a decision in January on an existing bid for its 46.65 percent stake in Uniper by Finland’s Fortum. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)