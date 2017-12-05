FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2017 / 2:40 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Elliott has taken stake in Uniper - Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a stake in German energy company Uniper , which itself is the target of a takeover bid by Finland’s Fortum, the online edition of Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday.

The publication did not cite where it obtained the information, nor did it specify the size of Elliott’s stake in Uniper. Former parent E.ON still holds a 46.65 percent stake in Uniper following a spin-off last year.

Uniper and Elliott both declined declined to comment. Uniper’s shares rose 1.5 percent in Frankfurt trading to touch a new record high. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maiya Keidan; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

