Fortum, Elliott have held talks over Uniper - sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum, Uniper’s largest shareholder, has held talks with activist fund Elliott over how to gain control over the German energy firm, three people familiar with the matter said.

The move comes amid Fortum’s growing frustration over the slow pace of progress in discussions with Germany’s Uniper regarding a cooperation agreement after it took a 47 percent stake this year, the people said.

Uniper has opposed Fortum’s purchase of the stake.

A spokeswoman for Fortum confirmed previous remarks that the group is satisfied with its stake in Uniper and that it was willing to cooperate with the company, declining to comment on its future plans.

“As we have said through this autumn, we won’t comment on possible discussions, whether we hold any talks and who we would be talking with,” she said.

Elliott, which according to latest filings holds 16.51 percent in Uniper, declined to comment.