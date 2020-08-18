Company News
August 18, 2020 / 10:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fortum raises stake in Uniper to more than 75%

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Fortum has raised its stake in German peer Uniper to 75.01%, Uniper said on Tuesday, enough to implement a domination agreement which would give the Finnish energy firm access to all finances and cash flow.

Fortum, which had previously held 73.4%, has ruled out any domination or profit and loss transfer agreement or squeeze-out of Uniper’s minority shareholders until the end of 2021.

Uniper shares were up 1.5% at 1016 GMT. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

