Fortum CEO discussed Uniper investment restriction with Russia's Putin

OSLO, June 11 (Reuters) - Fortum’s chief executive officer has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a key ownership restriction that is preventing the Finnish firm from taking control of German utility Uniper , it said on Tuesday.

Government-controlled Fortum has a 49.99 percent stake in Uniper, but is prevented from increasing its holding as Russian authorities have said a licence owned by a local Uniper unit must not be majority-owned by a foreign state-owned entity. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)

