Uniper sells stake in Italian LNG plant in 400 mln euros deal

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Uniper will sell its stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Italy to Australian fund First State Investments for 400 million euros, the company said on Friday.

Net proceeds are expected to be at around 340 million euros ($384.34 million), Uniper said on its website bit.ly/2HNyjYX.

“We’re pleased to divest our stake in OLT Offshore LNG Toscana to an experienced gas infrastructure investor like First State Investments,” Uniper Chief Operating Officer Eckhardt Ruemmler was quoted as saying.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)