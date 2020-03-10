Uniper says it will keep up constructive relationship with Fortum

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 10 (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper will continue to work constructively with its major shareholder, Finnish sector peer Fortum, chief executive officer Andreas Schierenbeck said on Tuesday.

“We will continue our constructive communication with a new Fortum CEO,” Schierenbeck told reporters on presentation of the 2019 report in Duesseldorf, adding there were regular conversations between the top management of both companies.

Former CEO Pekka Lundmark was hired by Nokia.

A statement by Fortum said it will carefully analyse Uniper’s results and strategy plans and will comment within a few days.