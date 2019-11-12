Company News
November 12, 2019 / 11:17 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Uniper says it sees Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal by 2023

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper believes the planned Wilhelmshaven floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) can come on stream in the year 2023, its chief financial officer said in a call on Tuesday.

Sascha Bibert, in a call with reporters on nine-month financial results, said that there is good demand for the gas and interest from suppliers of sea-borne gas into Germany.

Uniper, which trades LNG and has LNG offtake commitments from U.S. producers, will be a facilitator of the 10 billion cubic metres regasification project, while various possible partners are interested in booking capacity or buying shares in a future terminal operator. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below