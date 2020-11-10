Germany's Uniper sticks to 2020 outlook

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper on Tuesday kept its 2020 full outlook after operating profit doubled in the first nine months, on the back of a strong gas business as well as capacity market payments in Britain.

The group, in which Finland’s Fortum owns 75%, said it still expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 800 million euros ($947 million) to 1 billion euros in 2020. ($1 = 0.8452 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Adair)