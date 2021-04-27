Uniper raises FY guidance on Q1 earnings rise

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper hiked its guidance for full-year operating profit as it posted a rise in earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

It said it now sees 2021 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) between 800 million and 1.05 billion euros ($966 million to $1.27 billion), compared with previous guidance for 700 to 950 million.

The group had said last month it expected full-year operating earnings to fall from the 998 million generated in 2020, when its gas business performed strongly.

First-quarter adjusted EBIT rose to around 730 million euros from 651 million, mainly due to extraordinary gains from the international business of the Global Commodities segment, Uniper said on Tuesday.