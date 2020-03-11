Uniper eyes renewables, hydrogen to green operations long-term

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper is keen to expand green business areas to guide its old world fuel expertise and customer base into new profit areas, top managers said.

The company recently issued a concrete coal exit schedule although its major Datteln 4 coal-fired power station and Berezovskaya 3 plant in Russia are due to start up later this year.

"The kind of money that we have invested in both projects will become free for other endeavours in the medium term," chief executive Andreas Schierenbeck said in an interview with Reuters.