SAN LAZZERO DI SAVENA, Bologna, April 23 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol, which owns nearly 10 percent of BPER Banca , would support a new share issue at the Italian bank if it used the cash for a radical bad loan clean-up, Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said.

“We believe in the bank ... we could support such a plan,” Cimbri on Monday said in answer to a question over an hypothetical capital increase at BPER.