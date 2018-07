MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Monday it was reviewing a request by Mediobanca to cancel certain conditions set in the 2012 merger of insurers Unipol and Fondiaria Sai (FonSai).

It said Mediobanca had also asked it to acknowledge the lender did not have de facto control of Italy’s biggest insurer Generali. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer)