VIENNA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa plans to grow via acquisitions and is ready to spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion), its chief executive said on Friday.

“We can certainly imagine acquisitions of up to 1 billion euros,” Andreas Brandstetter said at an investors fair in Vienna.

However, he currently sees only few suitable opportunities and what is available is extremely expensive, he said.

($1 = 0.8724 euros)