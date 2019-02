VIENNA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa aims to do massive scale acquisitions in its existing markets this year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Uniqa, which on Thursday reported a 27.5 percent increase in its 2018 net profit, had announced in October plans to grow via acquisitions and is ready to spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).

($1 = 0.8830 euros)