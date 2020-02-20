Financials
Insurer Uniqa ups dividend, expects slight increase in total premiums

VIENNA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa reported a 19.5% increase in its full-year adjusted pre-tax profit and proposed to increase dividend payments to 0.54 euros a share on Thursday.

Written premiums were up 1.2%, driven by its health insurance and property and casualty insurance businesses, it added.

The company, which operates in countries across central and eastern Europe, said it expected a slight increase in total premium volume in 2020. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)

