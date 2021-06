June 18 (Reuters) - UK student accommodation owner and developer Unite Group on Friday reported the disposal of two London properties to its London Student Accommodation joint venture with GIC for 342 million pounds ($475.31 million).

Unite said the properties are located in Wembley and Whitechapel. ($1 = 0.7195 pounds) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)