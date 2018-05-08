FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 8:30 PM / in an hour

United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 8 (Reuters) - United Airlines is in talks with planemakers Airbus and Boeing over the purchase of wide-body, long-haul passenger jets to replace a fleet of 50 Boeing 767 aircraft, people familiar with the discussions said on Tuesday.

Europe’s Airbus is expected to offer its upgraded A330neo jet against Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner in a deal potentially worth some $14 billion at list prices, they added. Both planemakers declined to comment.

“We are always talking to our manufacturers about future fleet plans, but we won’t comment on the nature of those discussions,” United spokesman Frank Benenati said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alana Wise Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
