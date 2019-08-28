United Airlines moving its Boeing 737 MAX to short-term storage in Arizona

CHICAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Wednesday it is beginning the process of moving its 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets to short-term storage at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Arizona, where weather conditions are more favorable to store aircraft.

United’s MAX planes, which were grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, are currently being stored in Los Angeles and Houston and will be moved by mid-September, United said, while reiterating that it has removed the jets from its flying schedule through Nov. 3