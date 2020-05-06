Bonds News
May 6, 2020

United Airlines to offer $2.25 bln bonds in private deal



May 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said it plans to raise $2.25 billion through a bond offering as it grapples with a slump in air travel demand due to government-mandated lockdowns across the world.

The No. 3 U.S. airline said it would offer the bonds in two tranches that will mature in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a $2 billion term loan and for general corporate purposes. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)

