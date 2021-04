FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - United Airlines on Thursday said it would hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds with mass vaccination, according to the company’s internal memo seen by Reuters.

United will hire pilots who either had a new hire class date that was canceled or a 2020 conditional job offer.