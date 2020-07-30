United gives employees longer to decide on exit deals

July 29 (Reuters) - United Airlines on Wednesday extended a deadline for most employees to decide whether to take voluntary furlough deals to Aug. 10, as it waits to see if the U.S. Congress extends an airline bailout in the first week of August.

United announced the extension in a memo to employees seen by Reuters, adding that it was working with unions, which are lobbying U.S. lawmakers for an extension of the bailout that would prevent voluntary furloughs and delay impact on employees until 2021.

United confirmed the memo and declined to comment further. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, editing by Peter Henderson and Cynthia Osterman)