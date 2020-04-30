Company News
April 30, 2020 / 8:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

United Airlines posts quarterly loss, shores up $9.6 billion in liquidity

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Thursday posted a first-quarter loss of $1.7 billion, including charges against investments in Latin America that have soured as the coronavirus pandemic jolts travel industries worldwide.

Chicago-based United said it had $9.6 billion in liquidity as of April 29 and that its cash burn would range between $40 million and $45 million per day in the second quarter.

The net loss to March 31 compares with a $292 million profit a year earlier. On an adjusted net basis, United’s net loss was $639 million.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below