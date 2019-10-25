United wants to create 4-way LatAm partnership with Azul -exec

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Airlines wants to include Brazil’s Azul SA in its planned tie-up with Copa Holdings and Colombia’s Avianca Holdings to create a four-way partnership in Latin America, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nocella told journalists on Friday.

“Working together gives us a shot at being No. 1 in Latin America. We need partners to do it,” Nocella said.

Nocella’s comments follow surprise news this month of a $1.9 billion investment by Delta Air Lines in LATAM Airlines Group, firing up competition in South America.