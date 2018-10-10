Consumer's lawsuit says Ohio debt collector's letters misleading

Ohio debt collector United Collection Bureau has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of falsely suggesting that borrowers could hurt their chances of getting credit from Chase Bank by settling old debt they owed the bank for less than the full amount.

Filed on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court on behalf of as many as thousands of New York borrowers, the lawsuit accuses United Collection of violating the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which bars misleading statements in collection letters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QCHJYe