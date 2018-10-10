FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 10, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Consumer's lawsuit says Ohio debt collector's letters misleading

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Ohio debt collector United Collection Bureau has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of falsely suggesting that borrowers could hurt their chances of getting credit from Chase Bank by settling old debt they owed the bank for less than the full amount.

Filed on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court on behalf of as many as thousands of New York borrowers, the lawsuit accuses United Collection of violating the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which bars misleading statements in collection letters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QCHJYe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.