Oct 4 (Reuters) - Smiths Group will buy United Flexible Inc, a maker of products for the aerospace and defence sectors, from private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners for an enterprise value of $345 million, the British engineering group said on Thursday.

Smiths Group expects to fund the deal from its existing cash and bank facilities and said that United Flexible would be integrated into its Flex-Tek division. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)