Sept 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners said on Thursday it would buy majority ownership of European cable and pay-TV operator United Group B.V from KKR.

KKR will retain a substantial minority stake, BC Partners said without disclosing the financial terms of the deal.

Wall Street Journal said the deal would value United Group at about 2.60 billion euros ($3.04 billion), including debt, citing sources. ($1 = 0.8546 euros) (Reporting by Samantha Machado; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)