United Internet will bid for German 5G licence - Wirtschaftswoche

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - United Internet will take part in Germany’s upcoming auction of 5G spectrum, business weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday, adding that the company had already concluded business partnerships in preparation of the move.
Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland will also participate in the auction for the next generation mobile standard.
Companies need to apply by Jan. 25 to take part in the auction.
