BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - German independent telecom 1&1 Drillisch said on Monday it had agreed to expand its fibre-optic cooperation with Deutsche Telekom and accepted an improved national roaming deal with Telefonica Deutschland.

The deals advance Drillisch’s plans to roll out a fourth 5G network in Germany, the subsidiary of United Internet said in a statement. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)