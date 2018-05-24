India's United Spirits beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

May 24 (Reuters) - Indian liquor company United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported a profit for the fourth quarter that topped analysts’ expectations.

Profit came in at 2.11 billion rupees ($30.9 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of 1.04 billion rupees a year earlier, United Spirits, majority-owned by Diageo Plc, said in a statement here

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 1.55 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 6 percent to 69 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.3750 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)