FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
May 24, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's United Spirits beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Indian liquor company United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported a profit for the fourth quarter that topped analysts’ expectations.

Profit came in at 2.11 billion rupees ($30.9 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of 1.04 billion rupees a year earlier, United Spirits, majority-owned by Diageo Plc, said in a statement here

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 1.55 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 6 percent to 69 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.3750 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.