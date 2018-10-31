FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 31, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

India's United Spirits Q2 profit soars 69 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian liquor company United Spirits Ltd reported a rise of 69 percent in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by robust growth in its premium portfolio.

United Spirits, whose whisky brands include Royal Challenge, Signature and Antiquity, said profit came in at 2.59 billion rupees ($35.02 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.53 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.7 percent to 71.28 billion rupees.

The company said net sales from its Prestige and Above segment, which includes premium scotch brands such as Johnnie Walker and Black & White, jumped 19 percent.

$1 = 73.9650 Indian rupees Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.