India's United Spirits Q2 profit up about 86 pct
October 26, 2017 / 11:49 AM / in an hour

India's United Spirits Q2 profit up about 86 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - India’s United Spirits Ltd posted a nearly 86 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, beating estimates.

The liquor firm, majority-owned by Diageo PLC, said its profit rose to 1.53 billion rupees ($23.60 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 825 million rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2yLDK6B

Revenue from operations rose 3.3 percent to 62.15 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 883.3 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 64.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Biju Dwarakanath)

