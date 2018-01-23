FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Beverages - Brewers
January 23, 2018 / 1:47 PM / in 2 hours

India's United Spirits Q3 profit down 9 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - United Spirits Ltd, India’s largest liquor company, posted about 9 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday and missed estimates, hurt by higher marketing investment.

The company, majority-owned by Diageo Plc, said profit was 1.35 billion rupees ($21.17 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.48 billion rupees, a year earlier. bit.ly/2Bm73tF

Analysts on an average estimated a profit of 2.02 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

$1 = 63.7700 Indian rupees Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.