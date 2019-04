April 2 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday affirmed its triple-A sovereign rating on the United States, saying the country’s debt tolerance was higher than that of other nations.

However, rising deficits and debt could eventually test these credit strengths in the absence of reform, the ratings agency said in a statement.

Fitch maintained its outlook for the United States at “stable”. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)