Britain's United Utilities FY profit rises 3.6 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - British water utility United Utilities Group Plc on Thursday posted a 3.6 percent rise in full-year profit, buoyed by lower costs and regulatory changes over how utilities charge their customers.

The utility, which supplies and treats water in north-western UK, said its underlying operating profit came in at 645.1 million pounds ($862.05 million), compared with 622.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose 1.9 percent to 1.74 billion pounds in the year ending March 31.