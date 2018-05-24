FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's United Utilities FY profit rises 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - British water utility United Utilities Group Plc on Thursday posted a 3.6 percent rise in full-year profit, buoyed by lower costs and regulatory changes over how utilities charge their customers.

The utility, which supplies and treats water in north-western UK, said its underlying operating profit came in at 645.1 million pounds ($862.05 million), compared with 622.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose 1.9 percent to 1.74 billion pounds in the year ending March 31.

$1 = 0.7483 pounds Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

