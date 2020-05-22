Healthcare
May 22, 2020

UK's United Utilities posts 9% rise in full-year profit, beats estimates

May 22 (Reuters) - British water supplier United Utilities Group Plc on Friday posted an about 9% rise in full-year operating profit, but said it would review its dividend policy for the five-year pricing control period ending 2025 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

United Utilities proposed a final dividend of 28.40 pence per share, higher than last year’s payment of 27.52 pence. The UK’s largest listed water company said underlying operating profit rose to 743.9 million pounds ($908.53 million) for the year ended March 31, above analysts’ average estimate of 648.5 million pounds, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

$1 = 0.8188 pounds Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

