Industrials
November 20, 2019 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's United Utilities profit gains on regulatory incentives

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British water supplier United Utilities Group Plc reported a 6.5% rise in first-half underlying earnings on Wednesday, driven by target-based incentives from regulator Ofwat and lower infrastructure-related costs.

United Utilities, which faces a threat of re-nationalisation, said underlying operating profit rose to 391.7 million pounds ($505.84 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with 367.8 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7744 pounds Reporting by Safia Infant; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below