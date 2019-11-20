UK's United Utilities profit gains on regulatory incentives

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British water supplier United Utilities Group Plc reported a 6.5% rise in first-half underlying earnings on Wednesday, driven by target-based incentives from regulator Ofwat and lower infrastructure-related costs.

United Utilities, which faces a threat of re-nationalisation, said underlying operating profit rose to 391.7 million pounds ($505.84 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with 367.8 million pounds a year earlier.