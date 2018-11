Nov 21 (Reuters) - British water supplier United Utilities on Wednesday said first-half earnings jumped 23.7 percent due to incentives from the country’s regulator and lower costs.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 240.3 million pounds ($307.78 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, from 194.3 million pounds reported in the year-earlier period, said the company, which supplies water in the North West of England.