United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue
Technology
exchange-traded funds
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 26, 2017

United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue

Sept 26 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

The water utility, which supplies and treats water in north-western UK, forecast revenue to rise just under 3 percent in the six months ending Sept. 30.

United Utilities also said it expects total regulatory capital investment to be about 800 million pounds ($1.08 billion), compared with the 804 million pounds it spent last year. ($1 = 0.7416 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

