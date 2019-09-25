United Utilities sees higher first-half profit; flags rising debt

Sept 25 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc on Wednesday forecast higher underlying profit and revenue for the first half, but said it expects debt to rise because of a repayment of 100 million pounds to its pension scheme and the impact of new reporting standards.

The FTSE 100-listed utility said it expects net debt to increase by around 250 million pounds at Sept. 30 from the end of March when it stood at 7.07 billion pounds.