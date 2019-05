May 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it would buy boutique wealth management firm United Capital Financial Partners Inc for $750 million in cash, its biggest deal since the financial crisis.

United Capital is an investment adviser with $25 billion of assets under management and serves 22,000 clients in over 90 offices across the United States. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)