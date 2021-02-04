UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth CEO Wichmann retires after over three years at helm

(Adds details on the new CEO)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive officer David Wichmann is retiring and will be replaced by former executive Andrew Witty, the company said on Thursday.

Witty was the CEO of the Optum unit and president of UnitedHealth and has been on an unpaid leave from the company to serve as a global envoy for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 efforts.

Wichmann led the largest U.S. health insurer from September 2017 and will be with the company through March, the company said.

Dirk McMahon, CEO of UnitedHealthcare unit, will be the new president and chief operating officer of the company.